Rivera’s homer leads Syracuse to 11-4 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Rene Rivera hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to an 11-4 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday.

The home run by Rivera gave the Mets a 5-3 lead and capped a four-run inning for Syracuse. Earlier in the inning, Syracuse tied the game when Ruben Tejada hit an RBI single.

The Mets later scored six runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Syracuse starter Harol Gonzalez (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Andrew Sopko (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Patrick Kivlehan hit two solo home runs for the Bisons.