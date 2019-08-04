Lee’s triple leads Tri-City to 5-1 win over Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Korey Lee hit a run-scoring triple in the third inning, leading the Tri-City ValleyCats to a 5-1 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Sunday. The ValleyCats swept the three-game series with the win.

C.J. Stubbs scored on the play to give the ValleyCats a 2-1 lead after he was hit with a pitch with two outs in the inning and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

The ValleyCats later added two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth. In the fourth, Bryan Arias hit a solo home run, while AJ Lee scored on a passed ball in the fifth.

Blair Henley (1-0) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Auburn starter Evan Lee (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.