Cabrera’s sac fly leads Tampa to 3-2 win over Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Oswaldo Cabrera drove in Leonardo Molina with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 3-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday. The Tarpons swept the three-game series with the win.

The sacrifice fly by Cabrera capped a two-run inning and gave the Tarpons a 3-2 lead after Molina hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

After Tampa put up one run in the first inning, Clearwater went up 2-1 after Nick Matera hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Daniel Brito hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Anderson Severino (2-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tyler Carr (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Matt Vierling doubled and singled for the Threshers.