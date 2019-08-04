Allgeyer, Noda lead Dunedin to 4-2 win over Bradenton

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Ryan Noda had three hits and scored two runs, and Nick Allgeyer tossed five scoreless innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Bradenton Marauders 4-2 on Sunday.

Allgeyer (8-5) allowed one hit while striking out four and walking three to pick up the win.

Dunedin went up 3-0 in the third after Christopher Bec hit a two-run double.

The Marauders cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Mason Martin hit an RBI single and Lolo Sanchez scored on a double play.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the seventh when Demi Orimoloye hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Noda.

Brad Case (3-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

For the Marauders, Travis Swaggerty tripled and singled twice.