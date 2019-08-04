Peterson scores winning run, Lakeland beats Fort Myers 8-7 in walk-off finish

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Lakeland Flying Tigers defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 8-7 on Sunday. The Flying Tigers swept the three-game series with the win.

Cole Peterson scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The walk by Policelli capped an improbable comeback for the Flying Tigers, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Brock Deatherage hit an RBI double earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Flying Tigers cut the deficit to 7-5 in the bottom of the eighth when Kody Clemens hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run inning.

Billy Lescher (3-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Joe Record (3-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Miracle, Gabriel Maciel homered and singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

With the win, Lakeland improved to 7-3 against Fort Myers this season.