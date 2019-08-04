Cantillo, Lopez spur Fort Wayne to 8-0 win over West Michigan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Justin Lopez homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Joey Cantillo didn't allow a hit in six innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-0 on Sunday.

Cantillo (9-3) struck out seven and walked three to pick up the win.

Fort Wayne scored one run in the fourth on an RBI single by Ethan Skender. The TinCaps scored again in the seventh inning, when they exploded for seven runs, including a solo home run by Lopez.

Jesus Rodriguez (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Whitecaps were held scoreless for the 12th time this season, while the TinCaps' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.