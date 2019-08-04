Fletcher hits walk-off double in 10th, Kane County beats Quad Cities 2-1

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Dominic Fletcher had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the Kane County Cougars beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 2-1 on Sunday.

Nick Dalesandro scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Fletcher.

The River Bandits tied the game 1-1 in the top of the ninth when Grae Kessinger hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Wilyer Abreu.

Kane County starter Adrian Del Moral went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking one. Andy Toelken (5-2) got the win in relief while Abdiel Saldana (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.