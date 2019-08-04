Mejia, Campbell lead Rome to 7-2 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Drew Campbell had three hits and scored two runs, and Dilmer Mejia hurled six scoreless innings as the Rome Braves topped the West Virginia Power 7-2 on Sunday.

Mejia (6-2) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Rome added to its lead when Griffin Benson hit a two-run double.

The Braves later added three runs in the sixth and one in the ninth. In the sixth, Braden Shewmake hit a two-run double, while Campbell scored on an error in the ninth.

Evan Johnson (0-2) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Onil Pena homered and singled for the Power.