Williams’ single leads Campeche over Mexico in 11 innings

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Oscar Williams hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Piratas de Campeche to an 11-8 win over the Diablos Rojos del Mexico on Sunday.

Jay Austin scored the go-ahead run on the single after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, Campeche added insurance runs when Williams scored on an error and Jose Guadalupe Chavez drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Diablos Rojos tied the game 8-8 in the ninth when Jorge Cantu hit a solo home run.

Austin homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Olmo Rosario homered and singled.

Luis Pino (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Grant Sides (5-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Diablos Rojos left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Armando Araiza homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Diablos Rojos. David Vidal singled three times.