Vargas leads Eugene to 3-1 win over Boise

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Didier Vargas allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Eugene Emeralds over the Boise Hawks in a 3-1 win on Sunday.

Vargas (1-2) allowed one run while striking out one to get the win.

Eugene started the scoring in the second inning when Jonathan Soto hit a two-run single.

The Hawks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Ezequiel Tovar hit an RBI double, scoring Bladimir Restituyo.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Emeralds tacked on another run in the seventh when Pedro Martinez scored on an error.

Will Ethridge (0-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out two and walked two.