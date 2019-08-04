Rojas hits walk-off single, Williamsport beats Brooklyn 4-3

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Johan Rojas hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-3 on Sunday. With the victory, the Crosscutters swept the three-game series.

Nicolas Torres scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Mitchell Edwards and then went to third on a single by Edwards.

After Brooklyn's Jose Peroza hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth, Williamsport tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the inning when Bryson Stott hit a two-run single.

Reliever Anton Kuznetsov (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Dan Goggin (2-1) went one inning, allowing one run and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Wilmer Reyes singled three times, scoring two runs for the Cyclones.