YaSenka, Figueroa carry State College to 4-2 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Martin Figueroa hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, and Michael YaSenka allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings as the State College Spikes beat the Lowell Spinners 4-2 on Sunday.

YaSenka (1-0) allowed two runs while striking out four and walking three to get the win.

State College started the scoring in the first inning when Figueroa hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 4-1, the Spinners cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Antoni Flores hit an RBI triple, scoring Ricardo Cubillan.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ryan Zeferjahn (0-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out two in the New York-Penn League game.