Birdsong leads Danville over Princeton 6-2

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Cody Birdsong singled three times as the Danville Braves topped the Princeton Rays 6-2 on Sunday.

Down 2-0 in the sixth, Princeton tied the game when Jhosner Vargas hit a two-run single.

Danville answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Mitch Calandra hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Brandon Chapman en route to the two-run lead.

The Braves later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Garrett Saunders scored on an error and Calandra hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Zach Daniels (2-1) got the win in relief while Brayden Theriot (4-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Vargas singled twice, driving home two runs for the Rays.