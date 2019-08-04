Matijevic leads Corpus Christi to 10-3 win over Midland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- J.J. Matijevic hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Midland RockHounds 10-3 on Sunday.

Down 1-0, the Hooks took the lead for good with seven runs in the third inning. The Hooks sent 10 men to the plate as Matijevic hit a three-run home run and Stephen Wrenn hit a solo home run en route to the six-run lead.

The Hooks later added two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. In the fourth, Jake Adams and Matijevic both drove in a run, while Wrenn got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Bryan De La Cruz in the sixth.

Tommy DeJuneas (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Midland starter Grant Holmes (5-4) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Collin Theroux homered and singled, scoring two runs for the RockHounds.