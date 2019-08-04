Russell, Watkins lift Tijuana over Saltillo 2-1

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Logan Watkins doubled and singled, and James Russell allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Toros de Tijuana topped the Saraperos de Saltillo 2-1 on Sunday.

Russell (8-2) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

Saltillo tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Josuan Hernandez hit a solo home run.

The Toros took the lead in the eighth inning when Junior Lake scored on a forceout.

Mario Meza (6-2) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.