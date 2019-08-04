Mateo hits walk-off double in 10th, Charleston beats Delmarva 3-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Welfrin Mateo had a walk-off double with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Charleston RiverDogs topped the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 on Sunday.

Canaan Smith scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The RiverDogs tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Oliver Dunn scored on a wild pitch as part of a two-run inning.

Keegan Curtis (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jhon Peluffo (1-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Charleston improved to 4-2 against Delmarva this season.