Hoover scores winning run in 10th, Everett beats Spokane 7-6 in walk-off finish

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Robert Perez drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to score the winning run, as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Spokane Indians 7-6 on Sunday.

Connor Hoover scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on an error.

Earlier in the inning, Cesar Izturis Jr. scored on an error to tie the game 6-6.

The Indians took a 6-5 lead in the top of the 10th when Alexander Ovalles hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Derwin Barreto.

Travis Kuhn (3-1) got the win in relief while Nick Starr (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.