Gurwitz hits walk-off single in 12th, Inland Empire beats San Jose 5-4

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Zane Gurwitz hit a walk-off single with one out in the 12th inning, as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the San Jose Giants 5-4 on Sunday. The 66ers swept the three-game series with the win.

Franklin Torres scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to third on a double by Michael Stefanic.

The Giants took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 12th when Sandro Fabian hit an RBI single, bringing home Logan Baldwin.

Jordan Gubelman (1-0) got the win in relief while John Gavin (2-7) took the loss in the California League game.