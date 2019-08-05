Diaz’s triple leads Visalia to 8-7 win over Rancho Cuca.

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Eduardo Diaz hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to an 8-7 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday. The Rawhide swept the three-game series with the win.

The triple by Diaz capped a four-run inning and gave the Rawhide an 8-5 lead after Jorge Perez drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

Rancho Cuca. cut the deficit to one after Jeren Kendall hit a solo home run in the eighth inning and Miguel Vargas hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Jeff Bain (6-8) got the win in relief while Austin Drury (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Jeter Downs homered and doubled, scoring three runs for the Quakes. Kendall homered and singled.