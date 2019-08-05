Barnes leads Okla. City to 7-6 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Austin Barnes homered and had two hits, driving in three as the Oklahoma City Dodgers topped the Las Vegas Aviators 7-6 on Sunday.

Okla. City started the scoring with a big third inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by DJ Peters.

Following the big inning, the Aviators cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Cameron Rupp hit a solo home run.

The Dodgers later added two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth. In the fourth, Barnes hit an RBI single, while Barnes hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Las Vegas saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eric Campbell scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Okla. City lead to 7-6.

Jaime Schultz (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Las Vegas starter Daniel Mengden (4-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Dustin Fowler tripled and singled, scoring two runs for the Aviators.