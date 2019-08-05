Velasquez expected to start for the Phillies against Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies (58-53, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (56-56, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-6, 4.40 ERA) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-11, 4.52 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Philadelphia will play at Chase Field on Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 25-27 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .446 as a unit. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .577 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Phillies have gone 24-27 away from home. Philadelphia's lineup has 143 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 24 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 56 extra base hits and is batting .319. Carson Kelly is 6-for-23 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and has 69 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-39 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by five runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 60-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique).