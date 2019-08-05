Morales, Lomack carry AZL Padres 2 to 6-0 win over AZL White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Taylor Lomack singled three times, and Gabriel Morales didn't allow a hit in five innings as the AZL Padres 2 topped the AZL White Sox 6-0 on Monday. The AZL Padres 2 have now won six consecutive games.

Morales (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

All six runs came in the second inning, including a two-run home run by Junior Perez.

Manny Banuelos (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The AZL White Sox were blanked for the third time this season, while the AZL Padres 2's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

AZL Padres 2 improved to 3-1 against AZL White Sox this season.