Bond’s run leads AZL Giants Orange to 6-2 win over AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Aaron Bond scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the AZL Giants Orange secure a 6-2 victory over the AZL Padres 1 on Monday.

Bond scored on the play to give the AZL Giants Orange a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a triple.

The AZL Giants Orange later added three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Rodolfo Bone drove in two runs and Enoc Watts drove in one, while Connor Cannon and Randy Norris scored on an error in the seventh.

Evan Lumbert (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Pedro Avila (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michael Suarez singled twice, also stealing a base for the AZL Padres 1.