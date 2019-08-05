Mets star Robinson Canó is back on the injured list.

New York Mets' Robinson Cano makes his way to the dugout after injuring his left hamstring while rounding first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. AP Photo

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is back on the injured list.

Canó was placed on the IL on Monday, a day after he strained his left hamstring in a game at Pittsburgh.

In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, including nine hits in his last 15 at-bats.

New York recalled infielder Luis Guillorme from Triple-A Syracuse.