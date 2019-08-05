Camargo’s double leads Great Lakes to 3-2 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Jair Camargo hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 3-2 win over the South Bend Cubs on Monday.

The double by Camargo scored Chris Roller and Jacob Amaya and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Great Lakes took the lead on a solo home run by James Outman. South Bend answered in the bottom of the inning when Marcus Mastrobuoni and Zac Taylor hit RBI doubles.

Justin Bruihl (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eugenio Palma (3-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.