Potts’ single leads Amarillo to 4-3 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Hudson Potts hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 4-3 win over the Midland RockHounds on Monday.

The single by Potts capped a two-run inning and gave the Sod Poodles a 4-3 lead after Taylor Trammell hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Kyle Overstreet hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Torrens in the second inning to give the Sod Poodles a 1-0 lead. The RockHounds came back to take the lead in the third inning when Edwin Diaz hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Tyler Ramirez.

Amarillo cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fifth when Ivan Castillo hit an RBI single, driving in Buddy Reed.

Starter Nick Margevicius (4-2) got the win while Daulton Jefferies (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Diaz doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the RockHounds.