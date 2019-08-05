Torrealba, Stowers lead the way for Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Eduardo Torrealba doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds 11-7 on Monday.

Josh Stowers singled twice with an RBI and a run for Charleston.

Trailing 3-0, the RiverDogs tied it up in the second inning when Brandon Lockridge hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Stowers.

The RiverDogs took the lead for good in the fourth when Eric Wagaman drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Canaan Smith.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Charleston starter Jhony Brito (5-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hector Guance (8-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over three innings.

For the Shorebirds, JC Encarnacion doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Charleston improved to 5-2 against Delmarva this season.