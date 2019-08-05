Sports
Stobbe, Guzman lead the way for Lakewood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Cole Stobbe hit two solo homers as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Asheville Tourists 4-2 on Monday.
Jonathan Guzman homered and singled twice, also stealing a base for Lakewood.
Asheville tied the game 1-1 in the third after John Cresto hit an RBI double, driving in Daniel Montano.
Leading 3-2, the BlueClaws added to their lead in the eighth inning when Stobbe hit a solo home run.
Lakewood right-hander Victor Santos (5-8) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Bush (5-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over six innings.
Kyle Datres singled three times, also stealing a base for the Tourists.
With the win, Lakewood improved to 6-1 against Asheville this season.
