Stobbe, Guzman lead the way for Lakewood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Cole Stobbe hit two solo homers as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Asheville Tourists 4-2 on Monday.

Jonathan Guzman homered and singled twice, also stealing a base for Lakewood.

Asheville tied the game 1-1 in the third after John Cresto hit an RBI double, driving in Daniel Montano.

Leading 3-2, the BlueClaws added to their lead in the eighth inning when Stobbe hit a solo home run.

Lakewood right-hander Victor Santos (5-8) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nick Bush (5-9) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over six innings.

Kyle Datres singled three times, also stealing a base for the Tourists.

With the win, Lakewood improved to 6-1 against Asheville this season.