Ellis hits walk-off single, Jackson beats Mobile 3-2
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Drew Ellis hit a walk-off single, as the Jackson Generals beat the Mobile BayBears 3-2 on Monday. The Generals swept the five-game series with the win.
Daulton Varsho scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a walk by Ramon Hernandez and then went to third on a walk by Seth Beer.
The Generals tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Jeffrey Baez hit a two-run home run.
The Generals had four relievers combine to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings in the victory. West Tunnell (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Austin Warren (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Jackson improved to 12-3 against Mobile this season.
