Ellis hits walk-off single, Jackson beats Mobile 3-2

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Drew Ellis hit a walk-off single, as the Jackson Generals beat the Mobile BayBears 3-2 on Monday. The Generals swept the five-game series with the win.

Daulton Varsho scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error, advanced to second on a walk by Ramon Hernandez and then went to third on a walk by Seth Beer.

The Generals tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh when Jeffrey Baez hit a two-run home run.

The Generals had four relievers combine to throw 3 2/3 scoreless innings in the victory. West Tunnell (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Austin Warren (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson improved to 12-3 against Mobile this season.