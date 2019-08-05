Brannen’s homer leads Greenville to 4-3 win over Greensboro

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Cole Brannen hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 4-3 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Monday. The Drive snapped an eight-game losing streak with the victory.

The home run by Brannen scored Tyler Dearden to give the Drive a 4-2 lead.

The Grasshoppers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Grant Koch hit an RBI double, driving in Justin Harrer.

Yorvin Pantoja (6-2) got the win in relief while Greensboro starter Steven Jennings (5-10) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Grasshoppers, Jonah Davis doubled and singled, also stealing a base.