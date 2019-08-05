File leads Biloxi to 2-0 win over Jacksonville

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Dylan File allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Biloxi Shuckers over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 2-0 win on Monday.

File (8-1) struck out five and walked one to pick up the win.

Biloxi scored its runs when Alexander Alvarez hit an RBI double in the second inning and Ryan Aguilar scored on a forceout in the fourth.

Trevor Rogers (0-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Jumbo Shrimp were held scoreless for the 23rd time this season, while the Shuckers' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.