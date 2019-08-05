Frias, Shannon lead Kane County to 3-0 win over Quad Cities

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Zack Shannon hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Luis Frias allowed just three hits over six innings as the Kane County Cougars defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 3-0 on Monday.

The home run by Shannon scored Dominic Fletcher to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the fifth when Keshawn Lynch stole home.

Frias (1-0) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

Brett Daniels (5-6) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The River Bandits were held scoreless for the 11th time this season, while the Cougars' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.