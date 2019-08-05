Mundell’s single leads Albuquerque to 5-4 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Brian Mundell hit a run-scoring single in the fourth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 5-4 win over the Nashville Sounds on Monday.

The single by Mundell came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Isotopes a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Elliot Soto hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Pat Valaika.

After Nashville added a run in the fourth on a home run by Matt Davidson, the Sounds cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Patrick Wisdom hit a solo home run and Zack Granite hit an RBI single.

Starter Antonio Senzatela (1-1) got the win while Ian Gibaut (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Eli White homered and singled for the Sounds. Davidson homered and singled.