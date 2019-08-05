Rondon leads AZL Padres 1 to 5-0 win over AZL Angels

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Miguel Rondon allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the AZL Padres 1 over the AZL Angels in a 5-0 win on Tuesday.

Rondon (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out five.

AZL Padres 1 scored three runs in the third, including a single by Hudson Head that scored Yordi Francisco. The AZL Padres 1 scored again in the seventh inning, when Chandler Seagle scored on a forceout and Luis Paez scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Daniel Nunan (1-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The AZL Angels were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the AZL Padres 1's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.