Garcia, Alfonseca lift AZL Indians Blue over AZL Royals 9-1

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Pedro Alfonseca hit a two-run home run and had four hits, driving in three, and Luis D. Garcia allowed just five hits over seven innings as the AZL Indians Blue topped the AZL Royals 9-1 on Tuesday.

L. Garcia (5-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing one run.

AZL Indians Blue got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Alfonseca scored following singles by Alfonseca and Jose Tena.

The AZL Indians Blue later added runs in four additional innings to punctuate the blowout.

Heribert Garcia (3-3) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out four and walked one.