Monday Sports in Brief

FOOTBALL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Suspended Browns running back Kareem Hunt has promised to "lay low" following a recent argument outside a bar that led to police questioning and raised team concerns.

Hunt is barred by the NFL from Cleveland's first eight games for two physical altercations while he played for the Kansas City Chiefs. In one case, he shoved and kicked a woman. The Browns signed him in March.

Last month, Hunt argued with a friend outside a downtown bar, prompting police to question him. Hunt called it a "misunderstanding" but said after Monday's practice he's going to be smarter and "not make the same mistake again."

Hunt has been slowed by a groin injury during training camp. He's allowed to play in preseason games, but it's not clear if he'll be on the field Thursday when the Browns host Washington.

Hunt is still waiting to learn if the league will allow him to be around the team during his suspension.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have acquired offensive lineman Alex Lewis from the Baltimore Ravens for a conditional seventh-round pick in next year's NFL draft.

Lewis started 10 games at guard last season for the Ravens and can also play tackle.

The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016 out of Nebraska. He has dealt with several injuries during his short NFL career, including missing two games last season with a neck ailment. Lewis was sidelined the entire 2017 season with an injured shoulder and missed six weeks as a rookie with a sprained ankle.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A $1.9 billion stadium being built for the NFL's Oakland Raiders when the team moves to Las Vegas next year is being named for Allegiant Travel Co., team and company officials said Monday.

The announcement came during a ceremony marking the installation of the final steel beam for the roof of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel is the publicly traded corporate parent of Allegiant Air, a low-fare carrier serving more than 120 U.S. cities, including 55 nonstop routes to Las Vegas.

BASEBALL

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have blasted their way into the major league record book with another show of power at Camden Yards.

With five home runs Monday night in a 9-6 win, the Yankees now have hit 32 at the Baltimore Orioles' home ballpark this year. That's the most homers hit in a single season by a visiting team in any stadium, breaking the mark of 29 set by the Milwaukee Braves at Cincinnati's Crosley Field in 1957.

Austin Romine and Brett Gardner connected for New York before Mike Tauchman set the record in the sixth inning with an opposite-field drive to left field off Branden Kline. Tauchman later homered again and Mike Ford also connected.

This was the Yankees' eighth game in Baltimore this year. They also are set to play Tuesday and Wednesday nights, too.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó is back on the injured list, this time with a torn left hamstring.

Canó was placed on the IL on Monday, a day after he got hurt while rounding first base during a game at Pittsburgh.

New York said an exam determined surgery is not necessary but did not give a timetable for Canó's return.

In his first season with the Mets after being acquired from Seattle, the 36-year-old was limited to one game between May 22 and June 16 because of a strained left quadriceps. He is hitting .252 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs, including nine hits in his last 15 at-bats.

NBA

ATLANTA (AP) — Vince Carter is putting off retirement for at least one more season.

With that, he'll claim the longest career in NBA history all to himself.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed that Carter has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to return to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.

The 42-year-old Carter never wavered in his desire to play with someone this season. He is tied with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki — all of whom played for 21 seasons — for the longest career in NBA history.

—By AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry.

WNBA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics made their short trip to Las Vegas pay off Monday night, completing the second half of a game suspended by an earthquake with a 99-70 win over the Aces.

The original game was suspended with Washington leading 51-36 after a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Southern California just before halftime, with the effects felt as far away as Las Vegas and Mexico. After talking it over, WNBA officials suspended the game out of an abundance of caution. NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas also were postponed that night.

The Mystics played in Phoenix on Sunday and got blown out by the Mercury 103-82. Washington flew to Las Vegas on Sunday night and treated Monday night's game like any other game on their schedule. The Aces had their morning shootaround, and both teams got their normal warmup 90 minutes before the game.

Delle Donne scored 21 points for the Mystics (15-7), who maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half. Kelsey Plum had 17 for the Aces (15-8).

HOCKEY

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal Monday.

Shattenkirk played 73 games for the New York Rangers last season, finishing with two goals and ranking first among the team's defensemen in assists (26) and points (28).

The 30-year-old has spent nine seasons in the league, also playing for Washington, St. Louis and Colorado.

SOCCER

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona's exhibition games in the United States against Napoli after leaving his first preseason training session with the club because of a strained right calf.

The Spanish champion says Messi withdrew from Monday's training session because of "discomfort in his right leg." The club did not say when it expects him to be fit again.

Barcelona plays on Thursday at Miami Gardens, Florida, and on Saturday at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

OLYMPICS

SYDNEY (AP) — London Olympics hurdles gold medalist Sally Pearson has announced her retirement from elite track and field after failing to recover from a series of recent leg injuries.

Pearson, who won the 100-meter hurdles at London in 2012 four years after taking silver at the Beijing Games, also won world championship titles in 2011 and 2017.

The 32-year-old Pearson had hoped to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics next year, but announced the decision to retire in a statement Tuesday. She had been preparing to defend her world title in Doha next month when she had another injury setback.