Collier’s 22 points, 11 boards, 5 assists lead Lynx by Dream

Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles goes up for a shot as Atlanta Dream center Elizabeth Williams (1) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Rookie Napheesa Collier had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 85-69 on Tuesday night.

Collier, the WNBA rookie of the month for July, scored 10 straight points during Minnesota's 15-0 run for a 75-64 lead. She had just four points at halftime.

Sylvia Fowles added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (11-11), and Seimone Augustus played in her first game since offseason knee surgery.

Fowles became the fourth player in league history to reach 600 blocks. Augustus had eight points in 21 minutes to move into 10th on the WNBA career scoring list.

Renee Montgomery scored 19 points for Atlanta (5-18), which has lost eight straight. Tiffany Hayes and Alex Bentley each had 12 points.

Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss sat courtside.