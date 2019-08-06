Terry hits walk-off homer, Down East beats Carolina 6-4

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Curtis Terry hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Carolina Mudcats 6-4 on Tuesday.

The Wood Ducks scored one run in the seventh before Carolina answered in the next half-inning when Devin Hairston hit a two-run double to take a 4-3 lead.

Starters Sal Mendez and Nelson Hernandez both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Mendez struck out seven while allowing one run and seven hits over six innings. Hernandez allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked three.

Cole Uvila (4-3) got the win in relief while Michael Petersen (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Terry was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs in the win. Samuel Huff homered and singled, scoring two runs.

For the Mudcats, Tristen Lutz homered and singled twice.

Down East improved to 14-4 against Carolina this season.