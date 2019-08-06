Sports
Ammons’ single leads Bluefield over Greeneville in 10 innings
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Justin Ammons hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Bluefield Blue Jays to a 6-4 win over the Greeneville Reds on Tuesday.
Eric Rivera scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Bluefield added an insurance run when Ammons scored on a triple by Leonardo Jimenez.
The Reds tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Allan Cerda hit a solo home run.
Jimenez tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.
Kyle Huckaby (1-1) got the win in relief while Tyler Gibson (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
The Reds squandered some scoring chances, leaving 14 runners on base in the loss. Justin Gomez homered and singled for the Reds.
