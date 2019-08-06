Toledo beats Buffalo 7-5

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Willi Castro scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 7-5 win over the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday.

The play came in the midst of a four-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Toledo took the lead when Daz Cameron drew a bases-loaded walk and then added to it when Christin Stewart drew a bases-loaded walk.

Bryan Garcia (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Matt Dermody (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Billy McKinney singled three times, driving home two runs for the Bisons. Jonathan Davis singled twice, scoring two runs.