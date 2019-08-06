Roller’s single leads Great Lakes to 6-2 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Chris Roller hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-2 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday.

The single by Roller, part of a four-run inning, gave the Loons a 5-2 lead before Justin Yurchak hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Justin Hagenman (5-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Brendan King (4-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

With the win, Great Lakes improved to 10-5 against South Bend this season.