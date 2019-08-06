Castillo leads Amarillo to 5-3 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Ivan Castillo had two hits and scored two runs as the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeated the Midland RockHounds 5-3 on Tuesday.

Amarillo took the lead in the first when Edward Olivares hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by Luis Torrens.

Trailing 5-1, the RockHounds cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Edwin Diaz and Nate Mondou scored on an error.

Amarillo right-hander Ronald Bolanos (6-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter James Naile (6-6) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up five runs and six hits over six innings.