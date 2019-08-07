Astros hits 4 HRs, make a winner of Greinke in debut

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a double in the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Zack Greinke labored through six innings but wound up with a win in his Astros debut as Houston hit four home runs Tuesday night to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

Playing in front of a season-high crowd of 43,243, the AL West leaders won their fifth straight. Yuli Gurriel hit two homers, Yordan Alvarez added a two-run drive and Carlos Correa homered and drove in three runs.

Greinke (11-4), a six-time All-Star who was traded from Arizona on Wednesday, yielded seven hits and five runs with two walks and two strikeouts. He left with the game tied at 5, tagged by Raimel Tapia's three-run homer in the sixth.

But Houston scored two runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Correa's home run, to give Greinke his first win since July 5.

Charlie Blackmon hit a solo shot off Astros reliever Chris Devenski in the seventh to cut it to 1. But Houston tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the frame.

Colorado starter German Márquez gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings. Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-4) allowed one hit and two runs without getting an out in the sixth for the loss.

YANKEES 9, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York continued its home run binge against Baltimore, hitting six more and getting three RBIs from Austin Romine in its 14th consecutive win at Camden Yards.

One night after going deep five times, the Yankees went one better against the Orioles' beleaguered pitching staff. Mike Tauchman and DJ LeMahieu went back-to-back in the third inning and Brett Gardner and Cameron Maybin did the same in the ninth. Didi Gregorius also connected, and Romine contributed a solo shot and a two-run double.

The Yankees have hit 38 home runs at Camden Yards, extending their major league single-season record for most by a visiting team in one ballpark.

Asher Wojciechowski (2-5) took the loss.

Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Adam Ottavino got the final six outs for his first save.

METS 5, MARLINS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched eight efficient innings, Wilson Ramos and Pete Alonso homered, and New York won for the 12th time in 13 games.

Wheeler (9-6) cruised through eight innings on 99 pitches against the Marlins, allowing eight hits and striking out five.

Todd Frazier had an RBI double in the first inning and Ramos added a three-run shot in the third. Alonso smoked a solo shot in the fifth, his second connection in two games after going nine without one. Alonso has 36 homers for the season.

Miami right-hander Héctor Noesí (0-1) allowed five runs over five innings in his first major league appearance since 2015.

New York will try to complete a four-game sweep of the Marlins on Wednesday.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 3, 1ST GAME

TIGERS 10, WHITE SOX 6, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had three hits and scored twice to help Detroit win the second game and split a doubleheader with Chicago.

Drew VerHagen (2-2) allowed one run in five innings for Detroit in the nightcap, then left the game after a 61-minute rain delay. Héctor Santiago (1-1) yielded four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Detroit scored two runs in the second, then Cabrera led off the bottom of the third with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dawel Lugo to put the Tigers up 3-0. Cabrera led off the Detroit fifth with a single and eventually came home on a single by Travis Demeritte. Gordon Beckham added an RBI single to make it 5-1, and the rain delay began before the fifth inning ended.

Jordy Mercer hit a two-run homer for Detroit in the seventh.

In the first game, José Abreu homered and drove in three runs and Dylan Cease pitched five solid innings to lift Chicago.

Welington Castillo also homered for Chicago, and Jake Rogers went deep for Detroit.

Cease (2-4) allowed two runs and seven hits, striking out six with one walk. It was his second career victory, and both have come against the Tigers, who are 10-45 since the start of June.

Three relievers finished for the White Sox. Alex Colomé allowed a run in the ninth but held on for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Daniel Norris (3-9) allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings.

ROYALS 6, RED SOX 2

BOSTON (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a pair of long two-run homers over the Green Monster, Jakob Junis pitched six effective innings and Kansas City snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Ryan O'Hearn also homered for Kansas City, which had lost eight in a row to the Red Sox — its longest slump ever against Boston.

Christian Vázquez had two hits with an RBI double for Boston, which halted its eight-game losing skid a night earlier.

The Red Sox also were held without a home run, ending a club-record stretch of at least one homer in 18 straight games in Fenway Park.

Junis (7-10) escaped a couple of early jams and gave up one run on seven hits, striking out four with one walk.

Andrew Cashner (10-7) gave up six runs on seven hits — three of them homers — over 5 1/3 innings, dropping his record to 1-4 since being traded from Baltimore to the Red Sox.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal had two doubles and an RBI and Milwaukee, without a resting Christian Yelich, beat Pittsburgh for its second straight win.

Grandal drove in Ryan Braun with a double to left-center, the first hit off Pirates starter Steven Brault, in the fifth inning, before scoring when Trent Grisham grounded into a double play as the Brewers moved out to a 2-0 lead.

Bryan Reynolds homered and Francisco Liriano (4-3) took the loss, for Pittsburgh, which is 4-20 since the All-Star break.

Junior Guerra (4-3) picked up the win and Matt Albers earned his second save.

The day off was intended to manage a nagging back injury Yelich has been dealing with this season, manager Craig Counsell said.

PADRES 9, MARINERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Dinelson Lamet took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning for the only major league team that's never pitched one, leading San Diego over Seattle.

Omar Narvaez lined a single with one out in the seventh to break up Lamet's try. The Padres, who began play in 1969, are still looking for that elusive first no-hitter.

Lamet (1-2) struck out 12 and gave up two hits in seven shutout innings for his first win since 2017.

Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 20th home run as the Padres sent Seattle to its fifth straight loss.

Eric Hosmer added a two-run homer in the eighth and Josh Naylor later homered.

The Mariners rallied for four runs off the bullpen in the eighth inning, spurred by Tim Lopes' two-run homer, his first major league hit.

ATHLETICS 11, CUBS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Lefty Jon Lester was tagged for a career high-tying 11 runs in only four innings, with Dustin Garneau and Stephen Piscotty hitting three-run homers that led Oakland.

Garneau's drive to the back row of the bleachers in left field was the big blow in an eight-run, second-inning burst. The A's went on to their seventh win in nine games.

Kris Bryant homered as the NL Central-leading Cubs had their four-game winning streak end.

Lester (9-8) allowed 11 runs — 10 of them earned — on 10 hits and three walks. Cubs catcher Taylor Davis pitched a scoreless ninth.

Brett Anderson (10-7) cruised to his first win in month, scattering seven hits over six innings. He also contributed two singles at the plate. Matt Olson had two RBIs and Mark Canha and Chad Pinder each drove in a run for the A's.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 6, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as Tampa Bay rallied from six runs back.

Kiermaier led off the 10th by stretching a hit into a double off Buddy Bosher (0-2), and scored the game-ending run after a walk and Willy Adames' bunt. First baseman Brandon Drury fielded the bunt and threw to third in an unsuccessful attempt to force Kiermaier. After two strikeouts, Bosher's pitch to Austin Meadows bounced through catcher Danny Jansen and Kiermaier scored.

Diego Castillo (2-6) got the win after one inning of relief.

Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Meadows hit two-run homers for the Rays.

REDS 8, ANGELS 4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tucker Barnhart hit two of Cincinnati's five home runs, Aristides Aquino included one among his three hits and came up with a clutch catch, helping complete a two-game sweep of Los Angeles.

José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and Eugenio Suárez added a solo shot, helping Cincinnati overcome home runs by Justin Upton and Mike Trout and send the Angels to their sixth consecutive loss, matching their season-worst losing streak.

Barnhart hit solo shots into the right field seats in the sixth and eighth innings for his first career multi-homer game.

Anthony DeSclafani (7-6) allowed five hits and four runs with three walks and five strikeouts in 5 1-3 innings to collect the win, the Reds' third straight and fourth in five games.

José Suarez (2-3) set season highs by giving up six runs and 10 hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings.

BRAVES 12, TWINS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman hit first-pitch homers off Minnesota ace Jose Berríos and Atlanta routed the Twins.

The first three batters in Atlanta's lineup — Acuña, Ozzie Albies and Freeman — combined to go 10 for 16 with nine runs and eight RBIs. Acuña scored four runs and Freeman drove in four.

It was one of the worst starts of Berríos' career. He allowed a career-high nine runs in the loss and slipped to 10-6.

Braves righty Mike Foltynewicz (3-5) allowed just two hits through five innings but was tagged for three runs, including two homers, in the sixth.

Minnesota's Nelson Cruz hit his 31st and 32nd home runs of the season, homering in the sixth and seventh innings. He has six multi-homer games this year, tying Harmon Killebrew in Twins' history for the most in a season.

NATIONALS 5, GIANTS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run homer and RBI single during a three-hit night, Trea Turner added a solo drive to help back Anibal Sanchez, and Washington beat San Francisco.

Sanchez (7-6) allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings, struck out three and walked one to win his seventh straight decision since a loss at the Dodgers on May 10.

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle earned his 25th save in 29 chances.

Conner Menez (0-1) allowed five runs on six hits in six innings, struck out four and walked three.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PHILLIES 4

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila homered and drove in three runs, and Arizona rallied to beat Philadelphia.

David Peralta also homered for Arizona, which has won three of four as it fights for a National League wild-card spot.

The Diamondbacks scored five runs off Phillies relievers Ranger Suarez and Blake Parker and turned a 3-2 deficit into a comfortable lead. Andrew Chafin (1-2) worked two-thirds of an inning to get the win, with Suarez (3-1) the losing pitcher.

Mike Leake, in his Diamondbacks debut after being acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners on July 31, allowed two earned runs on 11 hits.

The Phillies left 10 men on base.

DODGERS 3, CARDINALS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in seven strong innings, Justin Turner had two hits and drove in the game-winning run and Los Angeles beat St. Louis for its seventh win in eight games.

Kershaw (11-2) allowed only one run on four hits. The left-hander is unbeaten in 21 straight regular-season starts at Dodger Stadium dating to last season.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 26th save.

Miles Mikolas (7-12) went 6 2/3 innings and surrendered two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts. The Cardinals have dropped four straight and five of seven.