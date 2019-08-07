Sports
Mistico’s single leads AZL Mariners to 4-3 win over AZL Padres 1
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Antoine Mistico hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 4-3 win over the AZL Padres 1 on Wednesday.
Cody Grosse scored on the play to give the AZL Mariners a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on an error.
Trailing 4-2, the AZL Padres 1 cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Hudson Head hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Luis Paez.
Anderson Mercedes (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Frank Lopez (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Padres 1, Chris Givin doubled and singled three times.
