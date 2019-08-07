Sports
Dale’s single leads AZL Padres 2 to 3-1 win over AZL Dodgers Mota
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jarryd Dale hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 3-1 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Wednesday.
The single by Dale capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL Padres 2 a 3-1 lead after Junior Perez hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.
In the bottom of the second, AZL Dodgers Mota took the lead on a single by Luis Yanel Diaz that scored Jonny Deluca.
Jose Garcia (3-1) got the win in relief while Jose Rodulfo (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Danny Sinatro was a home run short of the cycle for the AZL Dodgers Mota. Diaz singled three times.
