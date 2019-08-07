Perez’s single leads AZL Dodgers Lasorda over AZL Reds in 10 innings

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jaime Perez hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the AZL Dodgers Lasorda to a 2-1 win over the AZL Reds on Wednesday.

Wladimir Chalo scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Perez.

The AZL Dodgers Lasorda had three relievers combine to throw six scoreless innings in the victory. Gabe Benavides (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Pedro Moreno (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Reds, Caleb Van Blake tripled and doubled.