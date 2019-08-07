Hall hits walk-off single, AZL Brewers Blue beats AZL Cubs 1 3-2

PHOENIX (AP) -- Alex Hall hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the AZL Brewers Blue topped the AZL Cubs 1 3-2 on Wednesday. The AZL Brewers Blue snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

Jackie Urbaez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Andre Nnebe.

The AZL Cubs 1 tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Ryan Reynolds hit a two-run double.

Reliever Jake Cousins (2-0) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out three to get the win. Aneuris Rosario (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out one and walked one.