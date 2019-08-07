Wright’s double leads AZL Athletics Gold to 10-3 win over AZL Indians Red

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Joshwan Wright hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 10-3 win over the AZL Indians Red on Wednesday.

The double by Wright started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL Athletics Gold a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Christopher Quintin got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Matt McGarry hit a two-run double.

The AZL Athletics Gold later scored four runs in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

David Leal (4-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Jhon Vergara (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.