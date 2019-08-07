Giarratano’s home run leads Stockton over Visalia in 10 innings

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Nico Giarratano hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Stockton Ports to a 4-2 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Rawhide.

The home run by Giarratano scored Lazaro Armenteros and Payton Squier.

In the bottom of the inning, Visalia scored on a double by Geraldo Perdomo that brought home Luis Alejandro Basabe. However, the rally ended when Nick Highberger got Jancarlos Cintron to fly out to end the game.

The Ports tied the game 1-1 in the ninth when Armenteros hit an RBI single, bringing home Alfonso Rivas.

Stockton starter Xavier Altamirano allowed one run and three hits over eight innings. He also struck out six and walked one. Ty Damron (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Cameron Gann (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Rivas doubled and singled in the win.