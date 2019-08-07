Craig scores winning run, GCL Twins beats GCL Pirates 1-0 in walk-off finish

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Victor Heredia drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the seventh inning to score the winning run, as the GCL Twins defeated the GCL Pirates 1-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday. The GCL Twins swept the short two-game series with the win.

Alec Craig scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a single by Keoni Cavaco.

GCL Twins starter Miguel Rodriguez went six scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out nine. Bradley Hanner (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Angel Suero (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

The GCL Pirates were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the GCL Twins' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

The GCL Twins swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-2. With the win, GCL Twins improved to 5-2 against GCL Pirates this season.